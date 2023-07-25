ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –As summer break wraps up, many working families are getting geared up for their back-to-school routine. The City of Albuquerque’s Family & Community Services and along with other city departments and community partners want to make back-to-school as easy as possible with the 6th annual Cruzin’ Into the School Year event at Civic Plaza.

There will be books, haircuts, backpacks with school supplies, pictures sports physicals, car shows, and much more. Children must be present to receive a backpack, they ask to pre-register here. The City of Albuquerque presents Cruzin’ into the School year at the Civic Plaza on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.