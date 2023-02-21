ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to lace up your running shoes because the Run for the Zoo is back! This is ABQ Biopark‘s largest fundraiser and this year they are excited to announce the return of the Run for the Zoo School Program as well.

Students who are interested in participating still have time to sign up. Registration will open on February 27. Schools that are looking to get in on the action can become a school coordinator and a full list of current participates can be found at runforthezoo.org. Those who are in the Run for the Zoo School Program will receive a discounted rate on registration. Students, families, faculty and friends are welcome to join to bump up the schools registration numbers. The winning school will receive a traveling trophy, prizes and more.

The race will be on May 7, registration is currently open for all. Attendees can sign up for a half marathon, 10k timed, 5k timed, 5k Fitness and a 1 mile run/walk. The start time for each race is listed online. To learn more and sign up, click here.