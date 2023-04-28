ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lace up your running shoes for a worthy cause. The New Mexico BioPark Society’s Annual Run for the Zoo is back for the 36th year with all the proceeds going towards supporting the BioPark.

All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and free zoo admission on Sunday, May 7, with a race bib. They ask everyone to dress up in stripes in honor of the race and the tigers, which was the theme of this year’s race. All Half Marathon finishers and the top three finishers in each age bracket of the Half Marathon, 10K Timed and 5K Timed races will receive Run for the Zoo medals. Packet Pick Up is hosted on Saturday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. Race Day Park & Ride is located at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden and Albuquerque Little Theatre.

Half Marathon 10K Timed, 5K Timed, 5K Fitness, and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk will take courses run through the neighborhoods surrounding the zoo, and depending on the distance will run along the Bosque or through the zoo.



You can still register at runforthezoo.org.