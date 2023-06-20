ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating ink, education, and international talent. The highly anticipated 11th Annual Tattoo Convention is set to take place next month.

Attendees can expect to see more than 100 famous tattoo artists that will be coming from all over the world. These artists usually have a waitlist and people can walk up to them and get a tattoo.

New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta will be July 7-9 at Isleta Resort & Casino. General Admission for the whole weekend is $40, and military, police, and fireman get tickets for $20.



Hours:

Friday: 1 p.m. -11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information visit newmexicotattoofiesta.com.