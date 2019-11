Thursday in Albuquerque, come out and enjoy the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, then leave the cooking to someone else and savor one of the city's fabulous buffets and Thanksgiving feasts! Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque has all of the information on events happening in the area.

ABQ Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk: This annual 5K race will take place at Kit Carson Park near the Botanic Gardens. The race will take you along Tingley Beach and the beautiful Bosque Trail. Donations of non-perishable food or cash will be collected on Race Day for the Salvation Army.