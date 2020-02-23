Thankful citizen picks up officers’ check

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of New Mexico State Police Officers received an unexpected surprise this week.

The officers were eating at a local restaurant when they asked to pay their tab but the waitress says a woman already took care of it and left them a note.

“14 years ago I got my first, only, and last DWI. thanks to you guys, my life has changed and I have been alcohol-free ever since. I am so grateful to know you guys care enough to make a difference. This tab is on me. God bless you,” read the note.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞