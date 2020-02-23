Thankful citizen picks up officers’ check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of New Mexico State Police Officers received an unexpected surprise this week.

The officers were eating at a local restaurant when they asked to pay their tab but the waitress says a woman already took care of it and left them a note.

“14 years ago I got my first, only, and last DWI. thanks to you guys, my life has changed and I have been alcohol-free ever since. I am so grateful to know you guys care enough to make a difference. This tab is on me. God bless you,” read the note.