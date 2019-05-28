Texas man accused of driving drunk near Sandia Mountains

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Julian Sparks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Texas man is accused of driving drunk near the Sandias.

According to a criminal complaint, Bernalillo County deputies found a Ford Explorer with heavy damage east of the mountains two days ago. They identified the driver as 21-year-old Julian Sparks.

One witness says Sparks was driving at 90 mph, hit another car and took off. Another claims Sparks drove through a fence at one point.

Deputies say he looked drunk, and he tested at twice the legal limit.