Texas man accused of driving drunk near Sandia Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Texas man is accused of driving drunk near the Sandias.
According to a criminal complaint, Bernalillo County deputies found a Ford Explorer with heavy damage east of the mountains two days ago. They identified the driver as 21-year-old Julian Sparks.
One witness says Sparks was driving at 90 mph, hit another car and took off. Another claims Sparks drove through a fence at one point.
Deputies say he looked drunk, and he tested at twice the legal limit.