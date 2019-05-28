Albuquerque-Metro

Texas man accused of driving drunk near Sandia Mountains

Posted: May 27, 2019 10:08 PM MDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 06:23 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Texas man is accused of driving drunk near the Sandias. 

According to a criminal complaint, Bernalillo County deputies found a Ford Explorer with heavy damage east of the mountains two days ago. They identified the driver as 21-year-old Julian Sparks. 

One witness says Sparks was driving at 90 mph, hit another car and took off. Another claims Sparks drove through a fence at one point. 

Deputies say he looked drunk, and he tested at twice the legal limit.

