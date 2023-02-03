ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TenderLove Community Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary, ‘Together in Love Gala.’

The Gala will be on February 11, at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Albuquerque benefits the Tender Love Community center. Guests are asked to wear shades of red and white, or black to share in Valentine’s day spirit. $100 per ticket, they are asking if you are not able to attend if you could sponsor someone that is able to be there. You can purchase tickets here.

Currently, they are working to raise enough money to open another house where they can help women and children. For more information visit tenderlovecommunitycenter.org.