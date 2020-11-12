TenderLove Community Center offers free alterations for the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As it gets closer to December, temperatures aren’t getting any warmer which is why TenderLove Community Center is offering free alteration services for homeless individuals in preparation for winter weather. Debbie Johnson, founder and CEO of TenderLove Community Center discusses the services they will be providing.

TLCC is a focused program that aims to inspire and empower homeless and low-income families to become financially self-supporting through job skills and life skills training while creating pathways for children to thrive. Sew4Real is a group of graduates and students from TLCC that works together in a small cooperative business to learn skills and apply them in sewing and fashion design at TLCC.

The sewing and fashion design program is offered free to women who qualify that teaches sewing and life skills over a 12-month curriculum. TLCC offers additional services and programs including case management, financial literacy, computer literacy workshops, in-house childcare, behavioral health therapies, high school equivalency training, and parenting workshops.

TLCC will be offering free alteration services for homeless people in preparation for cold winter conditions on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, the organization is providing free winter hats to everyone that shows up on on a first-come-first-served basis.

TenderLove Community Center is located at 1518 Girard Blvd. in Albuquerque. Those interested in services offered by TenderLove Community Center can call 505-349-1795 or visit tenderlovecommunitycenter.org.

Latest News: