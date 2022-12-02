ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing support for the homeless population, Tenderlove Community Center (TLCC) works to inspire and empower homeless and low-income families to become financially self-supporting through job and life skills training.

They are having an event called ‘Mending for the Homeless’ this year, TLCC will be partnering with The Rock at NoonDay. They will be providing free mending, winter clothes including gloves, and scarves for homeless and low-income individuals on Thursday, December 8th from 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 2400 Second Street NW. Services will include button replacement, patching up holes, stitching tears, hemming loose clothing and more.

If anyone wants to get involved they can do so by donating gently used items such as blankets, jackets, gloves, sweaters, etc., things that people can use for the winter months.