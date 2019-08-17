‘Ten 3’ restaurant opens atop Sandia Peak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new restaurant at the top of the Sandia Peak is now open and ready for business.

Friday, officials cut the ribbon of “Ten 3,” the name paying tribute to its mountain top view of 10,300 feet above sea level.

The restaurant features two main rooms. One is for casual dining for morning and afternoons. The other is for a more formal dining experience for the evenings with exceptional views of the city.

“We get sunsets on both sides of the mountain. It’s magic. The sunsets are incredible, and so the big part about why we’re here is the location. It’s a wonderful place,” Benny Abruzzo said.

Ten 3 replaces the old High Finance Restaurant that came down in 2016.