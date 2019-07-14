Ten 3 restaurant at Sandia Tram now hiring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The new restaurant set to open this month at the top of Sandia Peak is hiring.

Saturday, Ten 3 held its first of two job fairs at the base of the Tram. The establishment is looking for cooks, servers, bussers, bartenders as well as other positions.

“What we’re trying to do is recruit people that have a fine dining background if possible. And if not, have the soft skills that will be what we want to be in front of our guests, someone that has a real servant’s heart,” said Eddie Cook with Ten 3.

The next job fair is Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant is set to open this month but has yet to announce a firm opening date.

To apply for positions at Ten 3, click here.

