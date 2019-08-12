‘Ten 3’ restaurant announces opening night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There is an official opening date for the new restaurant on top of Sandia Peak.

Ten 3 restaurant announced it will open for business next Saturday night. The sprawling multimillion-dollar spot replaces the previous restaurant High Finance.

It offers a casual dining experience for morning and afternoons on the bar side of the restaurant facing east, and a formal dining room for evenings on the west. The restaurant is already taking reservations.

If you’d like to book a reservation at Ten 3, click here.