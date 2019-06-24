Ten 3, new restaurant atop Sandia Peak Tramway, nearly finished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-anticipated opening of the restaurant at the top of the Sandia Peak Tramway is getting closer, but the restaurant’s president said there is more work to do inside and out.

On Monday, the restaurant’s president announced it will be called Ten 3 because of the elevation at the top of the Sandias at more than 10,300 feet.

“It’s your destination for great food and beverage for the next 50 years,” Ten 3 President Benny Abruzzo stated during the name unveiling. He added crews still have to finish the trim and put in the carpeting and furniture.

The sprawling multi-million-dollar set-up to open sometime in July is replacing High Finance, the ’60s-era restaurant that came down in late 2016. Several delays have pushed back the grand opening originally set for last year, then this spring.

“We still were getting snow about three weeks ago. The other thing we had was a windy year and the wind affects the tram access,” Abruzzo explained.

A quick tour of the work-in-progress Monday revealed two main rooms. One faces east with a center bar for a more casual dining experience.

“That’ll be casual fare, local breweries: La Cumbre, Bosque on tap,” Abruzzo explained. The formal dining room faces west.

Executive Sous-Chef Adam Garcia said it will be a unique experience including farm to table options for up to 80 guests per dining room. “Trying to help out the local growers instead of going with the top name distributors,” Sous-Chef Adam Garcia said.

Abruzzo said he anticipates the contractor to wrap up in the next couple of weeks so staff can start training.