BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Local artists are needed to make a chalk mural for the upcoming 9th Annual Bosque Chile Fest. Proposals by artists and artist teams will be accepted until Friday, July 21 at midnight.

Artists will need to submit examples of previous work and a written proposal for the project. The selected artist/artist team will create two 4’x8′ chalk murals on a double-sized board that will be displayed at the event. The mural’s theme is “Red or Green?”

Artists must be at least 18 years old and provide their own chalk for the project. Bernalillo County will provide the chalkboard for the designs.

The Bosque Chile Fest will be on Saturday, August 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Expo New Mexico’s Villa Hisana. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.

Thumb drives with images and written information can be mailed to:

Bernalillo County Public Art

Attn: Public Art Coordinator

415 Silver Ave. SW, 5th Floor

Albuquerque, NM 87102