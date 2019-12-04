Temporary barriers installed for Albuquerque’s ART bus lanes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ART buses have been up and running for just three days and the city is already taking drastic measures to keep Albuquerque drivers out of those lanes.

It’s no secret drivers try to cut corners and will cross through the ART lanes to get across Central Avenue, but the city has set up these barriers to make drivers stay in their lane.

“This is a family tradition since it started,” said Albuquerque local Elizabeth Neer.

Neer is one of the thousands who will stroll through Albuquerque’s River of Lights.

“It sets up the Christmas spirit, it gets us ready for the holiday,” said River of Lights goers Jack and Darla Sanders.

To get to the BioPark, these River of Lights-goers had to pass by a new addition on Central Avenue: orange barriers, and they’re not for decoration.

“What we’re trying to do is discouraging motorists from entering those ART lanes since buses are now running,” said CABQ Department of Municipal Development spokesperson Johnny Chandler.

For months, the city has had problems with drivers illegally crossing the ART lanes.

“They put other people at risk just to get somewhere faster,” said Neer.

And sometimes, drivers trying to cut corners ended up in collisions. To put a stop to it, the city installed cement barriers by Atrisco back in April. They’re hoping these orange barrels will work in other areas.

“They didn’t interfere with what I was doing,” said River of Lights-goer Clyde Harris. “I didn’t notice them driving down here.”

They’ve put some up by the BioPark during the River of Lights for safety reasons, and more of these temporary barriers by 57th Street on the west side where the city said it’s another problem spot for illegal ART lane drivers.

“You should not cross the ART lane,” said Chandler. “You could put yourself in danger or someone else in danger and the buses are running.”

For drivers who KRQE News 13 spoke with, they believe these temporary barriers will do the trick.

“I think it might be pretty effective to do it this way because so many people have been crossing over Central,” said Neer.

So how long will these barriers be around? The barriers by the BioPark should go down when the River of Lights wraps up at the end of the month. But the city has no timeline for removing the barriers near 57th Street.

Now that these barriers are up, the city said drivers on Central could see longer commute times.