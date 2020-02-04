Telephone museum still going strong in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the rotary phone to the payphone, to talking on the phone through your watch, a little known museum in the heart of downtown Albuquerque takes visitors through the history of the telephone.

The Telephone Museum of New Mexico opened its doors back in 1997 and is one of the only places in the state, where you can still find telephones from the early 1900s.

“From a wooden box and they were fairly good-sized and they’ve got them down and keep getting smaller and smaller,” said Tom Baker, the president of the museum. “Now we even have radios on our wrist that we can talk to.”

The museum is located near fourth and Copper in downtown. The four-story building features hundreds of thousands of phones from throughout the century. Spanning from the beginning when Alexander Graham Bell first invented the telephone in 1876. All the way to 1984 during the “Bell System Break Up,” which allowed other phone companies to be created.

The museum is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.