ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teens made their first appearance in court Friday afternoon. They are charged with killing a girl at a house party in Albuquerque.

Photo of Jada Gonzales

Police claimed 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina were kicked out of a westside party for flashing gang signs and guns back in December.

Court documents said they returned, opened fire on people outside of the party, and killed 18-year-old Jada Gonzales by shooting her.

Both Parra and Medina are charged with first-degree murder and will remain locked up until trial. Medina is being charged as an adult.