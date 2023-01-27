ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teens made their first appearance in court Friday afternoon. They are charged with killing a girl at a house party in Albuquerque.
Police claimed 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina were kicked out of a westside party for flashing gang signs and guns back in December.
Court documents said they returned, opened fire on people outside of the party, and killed 18-year-old Jada Gonzales by shooting her.
Both Parra and Medina are charged with first-degree murder and will remain locked up until trial. Medina is being charged as an adult.