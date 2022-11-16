ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A carjacking was reported in the Northeast Heights Tuesday near a community center. The suspects were three teens, ages 14 and 15 years old. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) used a helicopter to catch up with them.

Residents and visitors of the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center said the incident has left them worried for their safety.

“This area is usually very quiet. Ever since we’ve been coming here to the community center, we haven’t heard of any crime in the area until now. It’s pretty scary to just to all of a sudden hear of something so horrific like that,” said Jeremy, a Community Center visitor.

Police reported the carjacking happened on Tuesday around noon. One of the teens allegedly fired a gun before leaving the area.

About an hour later, an APD helicopter unit found the stolen car at the intersection of Gold and University. APD followed the suspects who had abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Nicholas Bueler, 14, was arrested on the scene and reportedly confessed the names of two other teens. They were named as 15-year-old Wyatt Ruiz and 14-year-old Trell Wiersema. Residents think more police presence is needed around the park.

“If we could get more, you know, just patrolling, coming by that would be nice. Especially in the evenings and at night that would be really nice,” said Douglas Forbes, a resident.

The Jeanne Bellamah Community Center said they went on lockdown right after the carjacking.

All three teens were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. They’re facing charges including armed robbery and conspiracy.

Police stated they found two guns on the teens; one of which was stolen. They also found two BB guns.