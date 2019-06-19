Teens charged in BB-gun, car shooting incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager who admitted to using a BB gun to shoot out the window of a moving semi-truck on I-40 is now accused of another BB gun-related shooting, this time on a parked car.

Rio Rancho Police arrested 19-year-old Koby Garcia last week, charging the teen with conspiracy and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It all started late Wednesday night, June 12 when a Rio Rancho Police officer was passed by a speeding car. According to a criminal complaint, the officer clocked the car doing 81 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

The speeding car was stopped in a Little Caesars parking lot on Paradise Boulevard, near Unser, within the Albuquerque city limits.

Four teenagers were inside the stopped car, including Garcia, who was in the backseat.

When asked what they were doing, a 17-year-old driver told the officer their car was being chased by another car. That other car was stopped in the same parking lot, behind the teens.

“Sorry sir, these guys were on our a**, they’ve been following us,” said the driver.

“We were leaving McDonald’s and they started following us,” the front-seat passenger said.

The teen’s story didn’t match up with what the other driver and passenger told police.

“I saw this card drove by my house, shooting a BB gun at my house, you can look all on the side of this car, they got all over the car,” said the victim, who was driving the other car.

The victim admitted to police that he was chasing after the four teens in the car, trying to figure out who they were and why they would shoot his car.

Police body camera video shows the victim and his passenger got out of their car to show the officer the damage.

“Holy cow,” the officer said while surveying the damage.

The officer didn’t buy what the four teens initially said about why they were speeding.

“Tell me a little bit better story on why these guys are chasing you,” the officer asked the 17-year-old driver from the first car.

Eventually, the truth came out as the teen driver admitted his passengers in the back seat were shooting the BB gun, which was still in the car.

Video shows when the officer asked for the pellet gun, the backseat passenger said he didn’t know what the officer was talking about. That passenger was Koby Garcia.

Police believe Garcia and his 17-year-old brother used a BB gun to open fire on the victim’s car, which was parked in front of the victim’s home. Garcia denied it, but was taken to jail.

Police later learned Garcia is on probation for a similar crime. In January 2019, Garcia pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property for another BB gun shooting case.

New Mexico State Police arrested Garcia after a video circulated online, showing the teen shooting out the window of a semi-truck on I-40. The incident took place in January 2018.

Garcia is on the last month of his six-month probation sentence for that semi-truck shooting case. That sentence was initially ordered by a judge, in lieu of six months of jail time.

Garcia is now facing four fourth-degree felonies, including three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of conspiracy.

The three minors in the car with him were also charged in the case, but it’s unclear the exact charges they’re facing..