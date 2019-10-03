Teens can help give back to the community through Albuquerque Involved

Are you looking to get involved with your community but don’t know where to begin? Albuquerque Involved can help you out. The local organization makes it easy for families and individuals to get involved in giving and service to nonprofits in the greater Albuquerque community.

Each month, all of the contributions made by Albuquerque Involved members are combined and are awarded as a grant to one local nonprofit. Three organizations will be highlighted each month, with members voting for which nonprofit will receive the grant.

Albuquerque Involved members also volunteer as part of monthly service opportunities.

Albuquerque Involved also offers a Teen Ambassadors Program for students in 10th or 11th grade in the 2019 to 2020 school year. Teens will meet on Sundays and will participate in eight service hour projects during the year.

Click here to learn more about joining Albuquerque Involved.