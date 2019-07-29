Teens build benches, shade structures for ‘Pop Up Park’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rocky Mountain Youth Corps has helped build benches that will be stationed in Albuquerque’s first “Pop Up Park.”

The park will be temporarily set up near the corner San Mateo Boulevard and Southern Avenue on a 20,000-square foot plot of land. A “Pop Up Park” is taking a vacant lot and transforming it into a park.

Teens from the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps assisted with building benches and temporary structures that will be placed in the park. Rain barrels will also be stationed in the park to collect rainwater for the trees and vegetation that will be planted.

Alina Goodenbery and Savannah Garcia-Ortega both volunteered to learn carpentry and help build triangle planters, benches and shade needed for the park. Alina says people in the community have been waiting years for something like this to come around.

“It’s so crazy to see the amount of stuff that we’re building and how long it’s taking,” Savannah said. Though it’s her first time doing carpentry, she says helping the community feels great.

The Pop Up Park Community Park Build Day is scheduled for Saturday, August 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Once built, volunteers will continue to help maintain the space.