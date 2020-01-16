Teens accused in drive-by shooting outside APD officer’s house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of those cases that sums up Albuquerque’s crime problem. Teens committing a drive-by outside a police officer’s home because a girl wouldn’t come out of her house to hang out with them.

According to a criminal complaint, the target for that gunfire was intended for another home. But instead, they fired shots into an Albuquerque police officer’s house.

“Who would want to do anything on this block? We have two police cars there. we have one right there across the street, and one around the corner we have some more,” Pat Taylor said.

It happened Tuesday around noon just off Unser and Rainbow on the westside. According to the complaint, the teens, two of which are minors and the other, 18-year-old Lawrence Mosley were parked behind the officer’s squad car waiting for a teenage girl to sneak out of the home next door.

Mosley told police when the girl stayed inside her house, the teens got upset. One of them even asked if they should light the house up. Documents say home surveillance captured the teens driving by and firing shots. Police found at least three bullet holes in the officer’s house.

Police say the officer was on his couch when the shooting happened.

“There was an officer’s car parked outside the house and the individuals obviously knew that and still shot at the house anyway, which makes this more appalling at how brazen these individuals were,” Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said.

The teens took off in an older red Ford Mustang. They made a pit stop at a McDonald’s before police quickly stopped them near Coors and Delayne, where they were all arrested.

They’re facing a slew of charges for the shooting, and the 18-year-old also got hit with a contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It’s unclear if the juveniles have criminal records because juvenile records are sealed. This is Mosley’s first arrest since he turned 18, four months ago.