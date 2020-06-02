ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is teaming with Teeniors to offer senior citizens technology lessons. Up to 30 free one-on-one sessions will be available for Bernalillo County seniors ages 55 and older. Lessons range from texting and calling to using Zoom and social media.

“Now during coronavirus, seniors are more isolated than ever and need help to stay connected with their loved ones and their community,” says Veronica Cordova, Community Program Specialist on the Bernalillo County website. “We see this as a perfect union to help our most vulnerable populations receive the help they need to navigate a digital world.”

Teeniors is made up of tech-savvy teens and young adults that provide help to senior citizens, or any-aged person, learn technology through one-on-one, personalized coaching. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Teeniors has transitioned from in-person coaching to 100% virtual coaching. Lessons can also be provided in Spanish if needed.

Seniors who would like to schedule a session can call Teeniors at 505-600-1297 or can contact them by email at teeniors@gmail.com.