ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen who shot a pregnant girl at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex pleaded guilty Wednesday. Adam Herrera was 15 years old when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at the apartment complex off Kathryn and Louisiana in May of 2022.

Herrera and the others then opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice. Doctors performed an emergency c-section, but the baby only lived a few hours. Wednesday, Herrera took a plea deal, and plead guilty to first-degree murder.

Herrera could serve anywhere between five and 18 years behind bars. He will also be sentenced at a later date. Herrera will also be required to pay restitution to the victim, but an amount has not been set.