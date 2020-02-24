Teen who shot at house will stay in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen accused of shooting at a house in southeast Albuquerque, will stay behind bars for now.

Police say they stopped a red Chevy truck that was identified in connection with Thursday’s incident. They found 18-year-old Alfredo Martinez in the passenger seat and two girls. According to the criminal complaint, the three drove by the house of one of the girls’ exes, where they exchanged shots with another group.

They fled the scene and reportedly hid at UNMH but later came back to fire more shots at the house. This weekend, Martinez faced a judge.

Martinez faces multiple charges, including two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling and unlawful possession of a handgun.