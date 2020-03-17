Teen who impersonated sheriff sentenced to one-year probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen who tried to pass himself off as a sheriff’s deputy faced a judge and was sentenced Monday.

It happened back in September when an Albuquerque Police Officer saw Brenden Wysynski on Fourth Street near I-40. Lapel video shows the 18-year-old had pulled over another car that he claimed was speeding.

He told the officer he worked for Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office but didn’t keep up the act very long. Lapel video shows Wysynski was wearing some type of uniform, he had a car with flashing lights and a police radio inside.

Monday, Wysynski showed up to court with a female companion. He pleaded no contest to impersonating a peace officer. Judge Sandra Engel sentenced him to a year of probation.

On top of that, she wanted to make sure there was no chance for Wysynski to repeat this behavior in the future.

If Wysynski gets in trouble during this year’s probation, he could face a year behind bars. Wysynski didn’t have much to say in court and only agreed with everything Judge Engel had to say.

Judge Engel also ordered Wysynski to be evaluated within the next three weeks to see what type of counseling might help him. Besides a traffic violation, he has a clean record here in New Mexico.

