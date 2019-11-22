Teen pleads not guilty for the murder of Sandia HS student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 19-year-old accused of murdering a Sandia High School student will remain behind bars.

Izaiah Garcia is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting and killing of Sean Markey.

Friday, Garcia was back in court for arraignment where he plead not guilty. Earlier this month the state admitted they do not have any weapons in their custody to test against the bullet that killed Markey.

In the end, Judge Jaqueline Flores determined there is enough evidence proving Garcia is a danger to the community and ordered him to continue to be held until trial.

