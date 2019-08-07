Teen pleads no contest after fleeing youth facility

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has given a young man who escaped from a CYFD facility a second chance.

In February, David Fierro walked out of the Eagle Nest Reintegration Center. He was there for battery, larceny and gun charges. Police found him days later.

Wednesday, Fierro pleaded no contest to aggravated fleeing from a police officer, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. He expressed remorse for his actions.

“I got to the point where I’ve been disappointing my mother, my grandmother for so long, and they only have so much time left that I can’t live that way,” Fierro said.

Judge Brett Lovelace sentenced the 19-year-old Fierro to 18 months of supervised probation.

