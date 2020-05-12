Teen pleads guilty to having a gun on school campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trouble Albuquerque teen has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.
Adrian Nieto, 19, was arrested earlier this year after he ran from police and carried a loaded gun onto the Lavaland Elementary School campus. Nieto ran through the main school building, towards the playground and portables all while school was in session.
Monday, Nieto pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful possession of a firearm in a school zone, he faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced. Nieto is no stranger to police, they say he’s been in trouble since he was 12-years-old.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites