Teen pleads guilty to having a gun on school campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trouble Albuquerque teen has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Adrian Nieto, 19, was arrested earlier this year after he ran from police and carried a loaded gun onto the Lavaland Elementary School campus. Nieto ran through the main school building, towards the playground and portables all while school was in session.

Monday, Nieto pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful possession of a firearm in a school zone, he faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced. Nieto is no stranger to police, they say he’s been in trouble since he was 12-years-old.

