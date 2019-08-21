Teen killer headed back to jail for probation violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man who spent more than two decades behind bars for killing his parents is heading back to prison for now.

Mitchell Overhand was just 16 when he committed the crime. He got out of prison on 2010. Last year, he was convicted in a kidnapping case and was sentenced to a year behind bars followed by probation.

Overhand recently violated that probation by testing positive for drugs. Judge Daniel Ramczyk sentenced him to six months of inpatient treatment.

However, on Wednesday, KRQE News 13 learned the program Overhand was assigned to won’t accept him because he has too many convictions leaving Judge Ramczyk no option but to send him back to jail.

He’ll finish serving out his four-year sentence for the kidnapping case unless his lawyer can find a new rehabilitation center to accept him.