Teen killer back in court for probation violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A notorious Albuquerque teen killer is in trouble again. Mitchell Overhand was locked up when he was 16 for killing his parents but got out of prison in 2010.

Last year he was convicted of kidnapping a man. At that trial, a victim said Overhand saved his life by convincing the other two suspects to let him go. He was sentenced to time served and released on probation.

However, prosecutors say that’s when Overhand messed up again, testing positive for meth opiates and THC. Then, disappearing before police caught up to him.

Judge Daniel Ramczyk sentenced Overhand to six months of in-patient treatment, followed by three years of supervised probation.