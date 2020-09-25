Teen killed in shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a shooting last night that left a 16-year-old dead. Deputies say there was an altercation between two people and a group in a blue vehicle at a car wash on Coors between Arenal and Sage. At some point, there was an exchange of gunfire. Deputies later found the teen dead outside a home in the South Valley. A second person was wounded. Investigators have not identified the victim or any suspects.
