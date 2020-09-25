Teen killed in shooting in southwest Albuquerque

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - Bernalillo County announced on Friday that a handful of recreation facilities have now opened due to the change in the state's public health order. All visitors to the facilities must adhere to the order by using social distancing, wearing masks, and having no more than 10 people to a group.

Four community centers are open and offering grab-n-go lunches Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunches will be available for anyone under the age of 18. Each of the community centers will also be offering all-day care for school-aged children. Each center can accommodate 25 kids with spaces still available. The program costs $60 per week.