Teen involved in deadly crash to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque teen who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide is expected to be sentenced Thursday.

In October of 2017, Dominic Rougemont was behind the wheel of a car fleeing police when he ran into another car at Eubank and Menaul, killing 23-year-old D’Markus Blea. In May, Rougemont pleaded guilty to four charges including vehicular homicide and armed robbery.

He is facing 21 years behind bars. Two other people involved in the crash also pleaded guilty and are still awaiting sentencing.