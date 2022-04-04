ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen is being recognized for creating a device that helps disabled people fish. Ben Allen loves to fish, but he’s recently learned some people have a difficult time rigging, casting and reeling in a line because of disabilities.

With the help of his dad and a friend, Ben created a device using PVC pipes. The device is designed to make fishing easier and more enjoyable for people who don’t have strength in their fingers or hands. On Tuesday, Ben and his friend were given the good deed award from the American Legion.