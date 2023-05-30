ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen was charged with the murder of another teen. On Tuesday, he was found guilty by a jury.

Michael Salinas was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges for the shooting death of Vincent Le in February 2022.

Police said Salinas met up with a group he had an ongoing feud with at Westgate Community Park and opened fire. The shot hit and killed Le who was in the car with three others who were also injured.

Salinas will be sentenced at a later date.