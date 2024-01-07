ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen facing an open count of murder for a deadly shooting at a Downtown strip club in December will be back in court Monday.

According to the indictment, Louis Mugishawimana got into a dispute with Earl Romo at Knockouts Strip Club on December 19.

Investigators believe the two were fighting when the teen opened fire, killing Romo.

He told officers he acted in self-defense, but a security guard told police the teen shot the victim multiple times, according to documents.

He will be arraigned Monday morning at 9.