ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen facing an open count of murder for a deadly shooting at a Downtown strip club in December will be back in court Monday.
According to the indictment, Louis Mugishawimana got into a dispute with Earl Romo at Knockouts Strip Club on December 19.
Story continues below
- Legislature: Governor releases recommendations for $10.5B budget
- New Mexico: State senator proposes changes to New Mexico constitution to address problems with CYFD
- Crime: Video: Man shoots at Albuquerque police through walls
- Local: When will Girl Scout Cookies be available in New Mexico?
Investigators believe the two were fighting when the teen opened fire, killing Romo.
He told officers he acted in self-defense, but a security guard told police the teen shot the victim multiple times, according to documents.
He will be arraigned Monday morning at 9.