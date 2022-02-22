ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donovan Smith, a local teen known for his work making soap for the homeless, has moved on and is now on a new adventure with the same generous heart.

It all started when Smith was just 11-years-old. “My mother and I were homeless and ever since we recovered it’s been my focus to help the homeless,” said Smith. That help came in the form of a bar of soap. He made and donated over 22,000 bars.

The soaps took off, receiving recognition statewide and by former President Barack Obama. In 2017, he was gifted a small storefront. Running that and going to school full time can be a lot to take on. “I was a little overwhelmed and left for two years,” said Smith.

Smith decided to take a break and travel for a couple of years but now he’s back and ready to work. “I arrived back in the United States and wanted to make a difference again,” said Smith.

Unfortunately for us, he’s no longer in New Mexico but our loss is Spokane, Washington’s gain. He lives there now and this time he’s hydro farming lettuce, tomatoes and other produce inside his home. “It’s even great for the environment because it uses less water than soil,” said Smith.

He donates everything he grows to local non-profits. He puts them together in salad cups to be easily stored and handed out. “It has my fresh lettuce and a whole bunch of other great nutritional produce in it,” said Smith. So far he’s donated nearly a thousand cups.

“I realized food insecurity is a more prominent issue,” said Smith.

New idea, new place but the same mission of helping the homeless. “I was in that position I know what it feels like and it’s still with me now,” said Smith.

Smith still makes and donates soap but only when needed.