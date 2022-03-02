ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juan Saucedo Jr., 13, will be back in court Wednesday as attorneys will discuss his potential sentence for a shooting that happened in August. Saucedo is charged with shooting and killing Benny Hargrove, his classmate at Washington Middle School.

Police say Hargrove was attempting to stand up for kids who were being bullied by Saucedo when he was shot and killed. Prosecutors are planning to ask for Saucedo to stay behind bars until he’s 21. Since Saucedo is 13-years-old the law does not allow for prosecutors to seek an adult sentence. Prosecutors say it’s still under investigation if Saucedo’s father will face charges for allegedly giving his son access to a gun.