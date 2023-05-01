ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested 18-year-old Alex Trujillo after police say he shot a gun while yelling for someone to come out of a home. According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to a home near Gerald and Gibson to reports of gunshots.

Witnesses told police Trujillo banged on the door of a home and when the homeowner answered Trujillo pointed the gun at them. They said Trujillo wanted to talk to one of their family members, but he left after they told him that person was not home.

Police say Trujillo told them he wanted to fight the family member over a dispute and admitted to shooting the gun. Trujillo was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun.