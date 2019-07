ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, a judge will decide if the teen accused of running over and killing a man will be competent to stand trial.

In 2016, Matthew Jaramillo was just 14-years-old when police say he stole a car, picked up a prostitute and ran over 46-year-old Richard Sisneros. Jaramillo’s hearing was supposed to be held in May, but the judge postponed it after setbacks in getting Jaramillo proper treatment for trial.

