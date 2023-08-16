NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Marcos Valdez, 17, will be held in detention while awaiting trial for murder in April, 2023. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Vicente Guerra was shot and killed while outside Mike’s Place Bar.

BCSO says the shots came from a car with three people in it, they say Valdez was the shooter. Wednesday, a judge agreed to hold Valdez in detention until trial. A date for the trial has not yet been set.