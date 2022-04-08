ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of killing his West Mesa High School classmate pleaded not guilty Thursday. 14-year-old Marco Trejo is accused of shooting 16-year-old Andrew Burson just outside West Mesa’s campus in February.

Police say Burson had accused Trejo of stealing his gun. Burson approached Trejo, who was walking with a friend on 64th St. NW, Burson then got out of his vehicle and demanded Trejo give him back his gun. According to a release, Burson then pressed Trejo against a fence and demanded Trejo give him his gun back. Trejo was able to get away and ran south on 64th. Burson started to chase after Trejo when Trejo took out a gun and fired 5 to 6 times at Burson, hitting him several times. Burson died on the scene.

After entering a not guilty plea, the state asked that Trejo remain behind bars arguing he’s a danger to himself and others. The defense also asked he continue to be held, not because he’s a danger, but so he can finish the school year in custody. Trejo will be back in court in May.