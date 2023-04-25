ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 16-year-old is charged with murder in a suspected gun sale gone wrong.

Police said Jacob Lovato shot and killed Gabriel Gurule, 17, at the Luxury Apartments on Carlisle last Friday.

Investigators claimed the two were hanging out with a group when Lovato took Gurule’s gun and asked for the price. When Gurule made an offer, Lovato reportedly said, “What if I kept it?”

Gurule responded that Lovato had to kill him to keep it, and that’s when police said Lovato opened fire, killing Gurule.

Prosecutors are asking for Lovato to be locked up until trial.