ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A judge could decide on Monday if the teenager accused of killing a Sandia High School student will stay locked up until trial.

Izaiah Garcia, 19, is charged with shooting and killing 17-year-old Sean Markey at a homecoming party in Late September. Garcia also may be connected to the death of 21-year-old Cayla Campos but he has not been charged in the case.

Monday’s court appearance is for Markey’s murder to determine if Garcia will stay locked up until trial.