ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens accused of a murder at an Albuquerque massage parlor pleaded not guilty on Friday. Jorge Rivera Ramirez and Juan Carlos Hernandez are accused of trying to rob “Wonderful Massage” on Menaul near San Mateo on January 24.

Police say the owner, Sihui Fang, tried to get away but the teens dragged her back inside. She then grabbed her gun and got into a shootout with the suspects. Fang was killed during the shootout, Rivera Ramirez was shot several times, but survived.

Friday, Rivera Ramirez pleaded not guilty to all charges. Rivera Ramirez is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Court documents show he’s also facing additional armed robbery charges from multiple incidents in December 2021. The state has filed a pretrial detention motion, that hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 4.