ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16-year-old charged with the murder of a high schooler at a party will stay behind bars until trial.

Cruz Medina and 19-year-old Jesse Parra are accused of opening fire on a house after being kicked out of a party near Pat Hurley Park in December.

18-year-old Jada Gonzales was in the home and was shot and killed.

At Thursday’s detention hearing, the State said that Medina knew the home had people inside and still shot at the home. By doing that, they said he showed he is a danger to the community.

Parra is set to be arraigned next Monday.