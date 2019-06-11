Teen accused in drive-by shooting to be sentenced as an adult Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A young Albuquerque man responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a teenage girl was back in court Tuesday.

In 2017, Carlos Alires pleaded guilty to killing 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia. She was shot while sitting in a car in from of a home on Atrisco near Arenal.

Investigators say Alires, his brother, and a friend, planned to rob the place, but when that didn't work they started shooting. Alries was in court Tuesday where Judge Daniel Ramczyk decided he is not amenable to treatment and will be sentenced as an adult.

Aliyah's family says the ruling brings them one step closer to justice. His sentencing is set for August, but the defense is planning to appeal the judge's decision.