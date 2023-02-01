A photo of suspects before they were reportedly kicked out of a party in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled a teen accused in a deadly house party shooting is too dangerous to let out of jail. So far, investigators have not made it clear who fired the shot that killed Jada Gonzales at a house party near Central and Atrisco in December.

According to a criminal complaint, a group of young men, including 19-year-old Jesse Parra, were kicked out of the party after they flashed guns around. One or more of them opened fire on the house as they left, killing Gonzales.

Parra’s attorney argued the group was in Parra’s car, and he is believed to be the driver, but there is no evidence he fired any shots. He also argued Parra has no significant criminal history.

Judge Lucy Solimon agreed with the state that Parra’s alleged behavior that night and his apparent access to guns would make him a risk, even with court supervision.

Investigators have also tied Parra to two other shooting scenes within hours after the party shooting.

During Jesse Parra’s hearing today, the defense raised questions about the parents who were present at that underage drinking party.

According to the criminal complaint, the parents of the 18-year-old girl who threw the party were there at the time of the shooting and may have been drinking alongside the teens.

Witnesses told police they saw the girl’s father go out onto the balcony carrying a gun just before shots were fired. A casing was later found on that balcony.

Court records show that the father is a convicted felon, so he is not allowed to have a gun at all.

So far, the parents are not facing any charges.