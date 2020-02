ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen accused in a deadly hit and run will be released from jail.

18-year-old Nayali Martinez is accused of hitting Thomas Kellepoury’s motorcycle on Central near the river, then fleeing.

Martinez eventually returned to the scene and admitted she was racing. Prosecutors argued she would be a danger to others if released.

Judge Brett Loveless sided with the defense and agreed to release Martinez.